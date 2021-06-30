https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/30/keith-olbermann-tweeted-the-same-video-20-times-accusing-tucker-carlson-of-emailing-with-a-foreign-entity-trying-to-harm-the-usa/

Find someone who loves you as much as Keith Olbermann loves this video of himself accusing Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of “emailing with a foreign entity trying to harm the USA”:

He’s, so far, tweeted it out over 20 times. Watch for yourself:

And at what point is this a violation of Twitter’s terms of service?

