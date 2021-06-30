https://noqreport.com/2021/06/30/los-angeles-county-is-back-to-face-masks-even-for-the-vaccinated/

Just when the state of California had a little bit of breathing room (both literally and figuratively), the Los Angeles County Health Department jumps right back into it’s tyrannical roots and “strongly encourages” everyone to wear masks inside, whether vaccinated or not.

The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is being used to instill fear into the American public. Our health departments are telling everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves from this new strand that they are sure is going to be more deadly than the original. However, there’s a glaring problem with their logic.

According to Dr Joel Hirschhorn, who is a medical expert who has testified before Congress over fifty times, the narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines protect you from the new Delta strand are simply inaccurate.

As to the most dangerous delta variant, the UK government said vaccinated people are 3.25 times more likely to die than those who did not take the experimental shot. Out of 117 total deaths occurring within 28 days of infection, 44 of them were unvaccinated individuals and 50 people took both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 70 out of the 27,192 vaccinated individuals in the study died, which is a 0.26% mortality rate, which is very high. In contrast, 44 out of the 53,822 unvaccinated people died, resulting in a 0.08% mortality. This is a very big difference: 3.25 time higher death rate in vaccinated people.

This flies in the face of what we are being told from our Health Department here in the state of California. Just to reiterate, according to the data coming out of the United Kingdom, if you are vaccinated you’re 3.25 times more likely to die from the new Delta strand than if you are not vaccinated. That is a significant increase in mortality rates. To protect against this new strand of COVID-19, it appears as if you are actually safer to remain unvaccinated.

Ultimately, the takeaway from all of this is that we simply cannot take what our own government says at face value. They are pushing for a 100% vaccination rate, which flies in the face of both science and practicality. The logical question to ask is “Why?” Why would our government go to such great lengths as to give us disinformation to trick us into getting the jab?

Unfortunately, I don’t have all of the answers… just a bunch of unanswered questions. What I do know that is that we are not being told the truth. They’ve been caught in so many lies throughout this entire “pandemic”, and all of us wild “tin-foil hat conspiracy theorists” are turning out to be prophets, where our predictions are coming true.

In today’s day and age where we don’t know who is telling us the truth and who is lying… question everything.

