https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/low-morale-in-kamala-harriss-office/

Politico interviewed 22 “current and former vice presidential aides, administration officials and associates of Harris and Biden” who “described a tense and at times dour” atmosphere in Vice President Kamala Harris’s office.

There’s a lot of finger-pointing at Harris’s chief of staff, but the vice president herself takes some shots:

While much of the ire is aimed at Harris’ chief, two administration officials said the VP herself also bears responsibility for the way her office is run. “It all starts at the top,” said one of the administration officials, who like others requested anonymity to be able to speak candidly about a sensitive matter. “People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” said another person with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—.”

