https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/06/30/man-caught-on-camera-decapitating-auto-parts-shop-owner-with-machete-sentenced-to-life-in-prison/

HOUSTON – A man who used a machete to decapitate the owner of a Houston auto parts shop in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison, officials said Wednesday.

Following a four-day trial, Raymond G. Jackson was convicted by a jury in less than an hour of murdering 58-year-old Enayatolah “Andy” Khorsand and sentenced by a judge.

Read KPRC 2′s initial report in this case.

The 2016 attack, captured by a surveillance camera at Mykawa Auto Parts, was presented during the trial, which finished Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Robert Buss, who prosecuted the case, said the video was graphic and disturbing but showed what occurred.

“It was an extremely brutal crime,” Buss said. “I apologized to jurors for having to show them the video, but they had to see it and I am grateful to them for their service to the community.”

Jackson, 67, did odd jobs at the store and by all reports, Khorsand, of Sugar Land, was kind to him and offered him work when he could, officials said in the news release..

The Houston Police Department investigated the case.

