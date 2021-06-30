https://nypost.com/2021/06/30/man-busted-for-swinging-ax-during-dispute-on-nyc-train-cops/

A maniac brandished an ax during a squabble on a subway as it approached Penn Station — one of New York’s City’s busiest stops — during peak hour this week, cops said.

The 40-year-old victim was on a southbound 2 train when he got into a dispute with 46-year-old Steve Hunt around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

When the argument heated up, Hunt allegedly pulled an ax out of his backpack and started swinging it.

The victim and bystanders feared for their safety and got out of the train as it pulled in at 34th Street–Penn Station, police said.

Hunt was busted in the station and charged with attempted aggravated harassment, attempted menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct, authorities said.

He has 10 unsealed arrests dating back to 2009, mostly for petit larceny and menacing, according to police.

