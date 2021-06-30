https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/biden-infrastructure-speech

On “LevinTV” this week, BlazeTV host Mark Levin ripped into President Joe Biden and the Democrats who love to spend your hard-earned money and tell you that spending our nation into oblivion will somehow solve all our problems.

Case in point, just take a look at Biden’s latest press conferences. With his “creepy” whispering, the president talked down to the American people to extoll his latest $1.6 trillion government hand-out, spread lies about voter suppression, and claim he wrote laws to save the environment.

Mark whispered the truth about capitalism right back at Biden, but unfortunately it’s a graduate level economics lesson that is destined to go over the president’s head. Meanwhile, a new poll reveals Generation Z’s negative opinion on capitalism. This does not bode well for the future of the nation.

