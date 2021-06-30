https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-inspector-general-must-investigate-nsa-spying-on-tucker-carlson/

Matt Gaetz earlier this morning — Inspector General must investigate NSA spying on Tucker

“Join me in calling for an inspector general investigation into any monitoring that the NSA or any other element of the intelligence community has engaged in, relative to Tucker Carlson.”

“This allegation is untrue,” the NSA statement said. “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

Gaetz called the statement “so couched, it is functionally an admission.”

“What’s interesting is there is no denial that they were monitoring Tucker Carlson, even if he wasn’t the target,” Gaetz said. “There’s probably somebody in Tucker Carlson’s orbit that the NSA was monitoring.”

“I’m equally outraged when they target the people I like and the people I don’t like. When they target the press that I watch and the press that I despise,” said Gaetz, who has been under fire for his continued participation in Judiciary Committee hearings despite federal investigators reportedly looking into allegations that he had sexual relations with a minor or paid for sex. The Florida congressman has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member on the committee, also mentioned Carlson’s allegations when discussing due process concerns with intelligence collection.

“Tucker Carlson stated on his show the other night his belief that the NSA was monitoring his communications,” Jordan said. “While the NSA said in a carefully worded statement — I encourage all of you to read that — that Mr. Carlson was not the target, not a target, they didn’t deny that they had reviewed his communications.”