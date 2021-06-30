https://thenewamerican.com/medical-report-man-dies-of-severe-blood-clotting-after-receiving-moderna-covid-19-jab/

One of the “the safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccines has claimed another life.

Doctors in Pennsylvania revealed the first documented incidence of severe blood clotting suspected to be linked to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, after a man died within days of receiving his second dosage.

Writing in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, medics from the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh have reported that an unnamed 65-year-old man, who had high blood pressure and elevated fat levels in his blood, developed so-called vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT), or thrombocytopenia with thrombosis syndrome (TTS), 10 days after receiving his second Moderna jab.

The doctors said their findings “fulfill the interim case definition of VITT or TTS” set out by the CDC and that further blood tests “[strengthened] the likelihood” of a vaccine-linked condition.

The patient reportedly arrived at the hospital with an array of serious conditions.

First, a computed tomography angiogram of his chest showed large, bilateral, acute pulmonary emboli — a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in lungs. Most often, the condition results from a blood clot that forms in the legs or another part of the body and travels to the lungs. The patient had DVT in both lower extremities, which is noted to be “acute.”

The man developed a right ventricular strain, or a right ventricular dysfunction, where the muscle of the right ventricle of the heart is deformed. This type of heart failure develops when the right side of the heart does not pump blood as well as it should, causing blood to back up into the veins and limiting how much blood the heart can pump.

The patient also had severe thrombocytopenia, or low platelet count. Platelets (thrombocytes) are cells that help the blood clot.

The report in Pittsburgh is the first confirmed case of blood clotting linked to a vaccine based on mRNA technology, which includes those developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. While a number of recipients of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots have developed clotting, including some fatal cases, those vaccines use different technology and are instead based on a deactivated adenovirus.

In spite of this man’s death, Pittsburgh medics have stressed that the benefits of being immunized far outweigh any risks: “We believe it is important to note that many millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology. This is the only report to date of possible VITT or TTS in those recipients, and such a rare event, even if confirmed by additional reports, should not prevent persons from receiving the benefits of these vaccines.” The doctors admitted that their research “complicates” theories that prior clotting cases were specifically caused by adenovirus-based vaccines. Ongoing clotting complications with the AstraZeneca and J&J inoculations have even prompted some countries to halt their use. Though the AstraZeneca formulation has yet to be approved in the U.S., the CDC previously paused the J&J shot over safety concerns, but resumed its rollout in April.

Such a vaccine-positive attitude correlates with a recent decision by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination to young people despite the increased chances of them developing myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving a jab. The CDC found a “likely association” between the vaccines and the conditions, though noted it is “still a rare event.” Well, you’ve been warned.

Two weeks ago, Dr. Robert Malone, an inventor of mRNA technology, during a podcast with host and evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein and entrepreneur Steve Kirsh, sounded the alarm on the potential risks of experimental “vaccines.” He specifically stressed that the spike proteins used in mRNA vaccines are “cytotoxic,” meaning they damage or kill cells, and “biologically active,” meaning encoding of the spike protein has not worked as engineered. Dr. Malone also said the bio-distribution of the spike protein moves everywhere in the human body and seems to collect in female ovaries.

It was also recently reported that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can cause deformations and apparent inflammation in red blood cells, as evidenced by images from microscopy photos. One may see that post-vaccine red blood cells exhibit rough instead of smooth edges, irregular shapes, and grouping together over time, which is described as the “beginning form of thrombosis,” or blood clots.

Writing for the New American, Dr. Lee D. Merritt noted that there is something very troubling going, referring to the impact that COVID-19 vaccines have on one’s blood, and points out to a sharp increase in the number of reported cases of bleeding after receiving the shot: “If one enters the search terms ‘bleeding,’ ‘hemorrhage,’ ‘thrombocytopenia,’ and ‘pancytopenia’ into VAERS [the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System run by the CDC], one finds zero reports for 1980, five for 1990, 22 for 2000, 32 for 2010, 34 for 2020 (18 of which were from COVID vaccines), and 493 for the first five months of 2021 alone — 492 of which were from COVID vaccines!”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and the nation’s top medical officials have started a new vaccination campaign built around the “Delta” variant of COVID-19, which Joe Biden calls “deadlier” and his top medical advisor Dr. Fauci describes as a “the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The World Health Organization now says fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks, social distance, and practice other safety measures. The organization still recommends getting one of the six COVID-19 vaccines it recognizes as “safe and effective.”

