Unlike most of her fellow Republican and Democrat lawmakers in the Michigan legislature, Rendon has chosen not to cherry-pick evidence of voter fraud in Michigan but instead, to look at all of the evidence presented to the lawmakers in an objective and open-minded manner. Rendon also refuses to ignore the will of Michigan citizens she represents, who are calling for a full and conclusive investigation into the November 2020 election.

Yesterday, in a phone conversation, Rep. Rendon told 100 Percent Fed Up that she’s very disappointed in the MI Senate Oversight Committee’s report on the November 2020 election in Michigan.

Last week, the MI Senate Oversight Committee Chair Ed McBroom and MI Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who have both admitted they would consider a forensic audit in their state if Arizona finds meaningful evidence of voter fraud in their forensic audit, released a report stating that they could find no evidence of “widespread or systemic fraud” in Michigan’s November election.

Why would these two MI Republican Senators say they’d consider a forensic audit if they already claim they’ve found no evidence of widespread or systemic voter fraud in the election? Why would Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey say he’s been talking to the Arizona officials and would consider a forensic audit after telling the media last week, “I believe what we’ve done in our oversight process is equal to, or more robust than what they’ve been doing.”?

On December 16, House and Senate Oversight Committees sent subpoenas to Detroit and Livonia city clerks, demanding they surrender surveillance video from the TCF Center, hard drives, emails, absentee voter counting board laptops, and other election-related materials. Recently, 100 Percent Fed Up reported about how the House and Senate Oversight Committee chairs are making members of the MI state legislature sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) to look at the subpoenaed evidence? So why have committee chairs refused to allow the public to see what they found in the subpoenaed evidence?

The MI Senate report completely ignores the threats and intimidating behavior hundreds of GOP and Independent poll challengers endured at the hands of paid election workers, supervisors, and outside, leftist agitators.

The report never mentions Jessy Jacob, a City of Detroit employee who bravely came forward to testify about the fraud she witnessed while working on the elections as a paid employee.

In their report, the MI Senators attempt to discredit Mellissa Carone, a Dominion contract worker who signed a sworn affidavit regarding the multiple ballots she watched being re-run through the tabulators multiple times by paid election workers at the TCF Center. However, they are unable to prove her claims are untrue. They claim that workers cannot restart the stack unless they first clear the partial count and start from zero by pressing a button, while Carone has sworn testimony that claims she witnessed the act of re-submitting the same ballots over and over again after the error code appeared.

The Senate report admits there were chain of custody issues, including but not limited to the city of Detroit’s refusal to replace broken or poorly constructed (vulnerable) ballot boxes.

In their report, the MI Senators mention the ruling by a MI judge that Michigan’s dishonest Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson broke the law when she directed city clerks to ignore the signature matching law on absentee ballots in the 2020 election but refuse to admit the highest-ranking election officials lawbreaking activity had any effect on the outcome of the election.

Finally, the report by the feckless Republican Senators criticizes the report on the evidence obtained by Constitutional Attorney Matt DePerno, who was able to obtain a ruling from Judge Elsenheimer in Antrim Co. MI to allow a team of IT experts to perform a forensic audit on one of the Dominion machines used in the November election in Antrim County where 5,000 votes were switched from Trump to Biden.

On June 24th, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno, representing Antrim County Plaintiff William Bailey in his voter fraud case, responded to the MI Senate Oversight Committee’s report. Here is a portion of his blistering response:

The Michigan Senate has refused to meet with our attorneys and team of forensic experts to review actual evidence of election fraud. Reportedly, Senator McBroom (who has been accused in the past of violating people’s constitutional rights) has gone so far as to instruct the Republican caucus to not review evidence for themselves. If they don’t review the evidence, they can continue to say they have seen no evidence. Nevertheless, we have so far released 19 reports on election fraud through multiple legal briefs filed with the 13th Circuit Court in Antrim County. We are not done. Additional reports will be released soon. The Michigan Senate failed to properly address any of the evidence submitted in the 19 reports available for everyone to review at www.depernolaw.com. You can also see a great deal of the evidence at LetsFixStuff.org. These reports expose the inherent vulnerabilities and weak or nonexistent security protocols of voting machines. But more importantly, these reports also expose how the voting system and election in Antrim County was actually and definitively subverted through fraud and intentional manipulation of the voting machines; and by extrapolation, the State of Michigan.

Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno isn’t the only one calling the validity of the MI Senate Oversight Committee’s report into question.

On Friday, only 3 days after fellow Republican State Rep. Steve Carra called for a forensic audit in the state of Michigan, another Republican MI lawmaker is bravely standing up and claiming she “has evidence reflecting systemic election fraud in Michigan that occurred in the November 2020 election,” and is calling on elected leaders in Michigan to continue their investigation into voter fraud. Rendon told 100 Percent Fed Up on Sunday that she believes the MI Senators should consider all of the evidence, including reports by highly qualified experts, who claim there was massive voter fraud in the November election.

Rep. Daire Rendon (R) sent a letter addressed to “The Citizens of the United States of America.”

In her letter (see image below), Rep. Daire Rendon wrote:

I have read and considered the June 23, 2021 report titled “Report on the November 2020 Election in Michigan” from the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee. The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee concluded their investigation without examining appropriate evidence, expert reports, and requesting testimony from qualified experts. The report concludes that there was “no widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election”. And yet, the Oversight Committee Chair stated in his Executive Summary that “this investigation should not be considered exhaustive’ and that “every possible investigative avenue was not undertaken.” I am in receipt of evidence reflecting systemic election fraud in Michigan that occurred in the November 2020 election. Many Michigan voters believe that the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee conclusion was formed without a proper investigation, and so I encourage attorneys in Michigan and beyond to pursue legal avenues that will reveal truth and transparency to the citizens of the United States.

On Sunday 100 Percent Fed Up spoke with Rep.Rendon by phone. During our conversation, Rendon said she’s disappointed that her fellow lawmakers have refused to even consider looking at “credible evidence” from “highly qualified experts.”

Rendon said that she became especially concerned about the integrity of the November election after she reviewed the Assessment of Halderman Expert Report dated March 26, 2021, by James Thomas Penrose, IV and Jeffrey Lenberg (see below).

Rep. Rendon explained that the Penrose-Lenberg report details wireless modems that were allegedly installed in the voting machines they examined. According to the MI lawmaker, the wireless modems could be connected by a “hot-spot” on a mobile phone. The report also identifies two foreign IP addresses that were found on the hard drive of the voting machine they examined. One of the IP addresses was from a learning center in Taipei, Taiwan, the other was from Nuremberg, Germany. Daire told us that she’d like to see her fellow lawmakers take this report and other similar, credible reports seriously, as she believes it’s their responsibility to safeguard the integrity of our elections.

JPenrose JLenberg Assessmen… by 100PercentFedUp

It’s refreshing to see a lawmaker like Rendon, who actually took the time to evaluate evidence of voter fraud by experts and is willing to stand up to her fellow lawmakers who would rather dismiss the evidence in front of them and wait for another state to prove election fraud before they agree to act.

