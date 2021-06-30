https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/microsoft-routinely-helps-feds-watch-thousands-of-americans/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
JUST IN – Federal law enforcement agencies conduct clandestine surveillance of thousands of US citizens with the help of Microsoft, according to congressional testimony being given Wednesday by a senior executive at the technology company.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 30, 2021
Microsoft VP Tom Burt will tell members of Congress that federal law enforcement has been presenting the company with between 2,400 to 3,500 secrecy orders a year, or about 7 to 10 a day.