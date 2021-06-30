http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KGPPWmLGHxc/Throwable-military-robots-sent-to-assist-with-16283702.php
First responders on the ground at the Miami Beach-area condo that partially collapsed last week have used several tech tools to aid the treacherous search-and-rescue effort.
Rescuers deployed sonar and camera equipment early on as officials scoured the rubble for survivors. Heavy machinery was brought in to remove some bits of the pancaked building materials. Yet, nearly 150 people remain unaccounted for. And officials still have a tedious mission ahead as teams try to avoid falling debris and other unforeseen obstacles.