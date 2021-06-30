https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/navy-brass-forces-maintenance-unit-march-gay-us-flag-mandatory-hike-highway-photos/

The Navy Command of Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit THREE ZERO THREE Mainbody forced all of its members on a gay pride hike last week.

According to a woman whose husband is active duty Navy the attendance on the hike was mandatory.

They all hiked while waving a rainbow-themed American Flag.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: USB DRIVES Were Suspiciously Stolen, Transferred and Inserted Into Voting Systems Used in Swing States in 2020 Election

Here’s their Facebook post about it, for those expressing skepticism https://t.co/OAF8UqX5DO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 30, 2021

Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit THREE ZERO THREE Mainbody posted photos from the hike on its Facebook page.

But Facebook is censoring who can see the post.

And now they are deleting critical comments from the page.

They are now deleting critical questions and comments on their Facebook page and have limited who can respond — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

