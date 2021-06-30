http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pWCPLZFYn6A/

During a report aired on Tuesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons reported that Dr. Shi Zhengli, one of the top scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who is nicknamed the “Bat Woman,” “has multiple connections with military officials.”

Simmons said, “NBC News has evidence Dr. Shi herself has multiple connections with military officials. Shi and others collaborated with a military scientist on coronavirus research in spring 2018 and with another military scientist, Zhou Yusen, in December 2019. In fall 2020, an article that scientist authored lists him in a footnote as deceased. NBC has been unable to ascertain the circumstances of his death.”

