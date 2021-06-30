https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/nbc-bay-area-crew-robbed-gun-point-broad-daylight-reporting-oaklands-spike-crime/

California – Oakland city council voted to defund the police and strip more than $18 million from the OPD’s budget.

Crime has increased 90% in the Democrat hell hole of Oakland.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong became emotional when he recounted how bad things are getting in his city.

“We already have a tough time responding to the high number of calls that we get,” Armstrong said. “This will make it tougher, having less officers in the field, particularly for marginalized communities like deep East Oakland, where we see two-thirds of our calls coming from.”

TRENDING: President Trump’s Alabama Rally Cancelled Just Days Before His July 3rd Speech — Park Commissioner Cancels the Event After 45th President Was Invited as Guest Speaker

NBC Bay Area News crew was robbed at gun point in broad daylight while they were interviewing Oakland, California’s Department of Violence Prevention Chief Guillermo Cespedes on the steps of City Hall.

VIDEO:

#Oakland ‘s crime has increased 90% and the city just defunded the police. @nbcbayarea crew robbed at gun point as they were reporting the story. pic.twitter.com/5ao1zk6XnO — Marcus 🇺🇸 (@Marcus408) June 29, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

