We told you that Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute for Virology recently got in touch with the New York Times and said there was no evidence that the coronavirus had leaked from her lab. She was taking the attention personally: “I don’t know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist,” she wrote in a text message.

Now NBC News is pouring filth on her, saying she has ties to the Chinese military.

“In January, a Trump Admin fact sheet accused China of secret military activity at a Wuhan lab. Shi Zhengli, a leading researcher at the Wuhan lab, says it is a civilian institution, but NBC News found evidence of her connections with military scientists.”https://t.co/TNalK2dPV0 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 1, 2021

But why would Shi lie?! — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 1, 2021

Look at NBC News, doing some actual journalism.

Chinese scientist lied? OMG I AM SHOCKED THERE IS GAMBLING GOING ON IN THIS ESTABLISHMENT! https://t.co/tfxUxL3PL7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 1, 2021

Remember that Fauci has tried several times to rhetorically differentiate between the Chinese government and the scientists that work in Wuhan. There isn’t one. https://t.co/C9XqzEgDcJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2021

Its insane to even suggest otherwise. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 1, 2021

Guess he shouldn’t have skipped that hearing yesterday. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2021

Every lab in China is a military lab. The CCP and PLA wouldn’t allow them to exist otherwise. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 1, 2021

The CCP would never sacrifice thousands of their own people for economic warfare… Is something someone that doesn’t want to get banned from Twitter might assert. — Liberty Pumpkin JD MEc (@frihetviking) July 1, 2021

But scientists will police themselves, or some such. — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) July 1, 2021

Finally actual journalism — not_a_bot (@Not_Sam_Hyde) July 1, 2021

Again, the difference between a conservative “conspiracy theory” and cold hard facts is about 6-18 months. https://t.co/HahjUEpiUr — Dakota Case (@DakotaCase5) July 1, 2021

NBC News says it can’t ascertain if a military scientist Shi collaborated with is actually deceased, as it said in a footnote to a report he co-authored with her and other scientists. Sounds like conspiracy talk to us.

