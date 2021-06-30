https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/new-york-assembly-issue-subpoenas-gov-cuomo-impeachment-probe?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The New York state Assembly’s Judiciary committee is set to issue subpoenas as part of its investigation into sexual misconduct charges against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Committee leader Charles Lavine, a Democrat, made the announcement Wednesday. Lavine, who is also the head of the panel conducting the impeachment investigation against Cuomo, said the subpoenas would be for witnesses of events to corroborate existing evidence.

“The purpose of this process is to both gather substantive evidence, as well as to assess the credibility and corroborate information learned during interviews,” said Lavine, according to The Epoch Times.

The Judiciary committee has been probing sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo since March. So far, at least 10 women have separately come forward accusing the governor of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo is also being probed over allegations that he directed his staff to illegally withhold or misrepresent information regarding the number of nursing home deaths caused by COVID-19. Lavine did not say when the impeachment investigation into the governor will conclude.

