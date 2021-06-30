https://thepostmillennial.com/nsa-issues-statement-in-response-to-allegations-that-the-agency-is-spying-on-tucker-carlson?utm_campaign=64469

The National Security Agency (NSA) issued a statement on Tuesday claiming that Tucker Carlson was never the target of an NSA investigations in response to allegations that the agency was spying on the Fox News host. Carlson discussed the statement on air on Tuesday night, along with a phone call he’d had with the NSA about his allegations that they were spying on him.

“Minutes before air tonight, the NSA sent us an infuriatingly dishonest formal statement, an entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community’s lackeys at CNN and MSNBC, all those people they hire with the titles on the screen,” Carlson said.

“They also tweeted out a few minutes ago. Now, last night on this show, we made a very straightforward claim: NSA has read my private emails without my permission, period. That’s what we said. Tonight’s statement from the NSA does not deny that.”

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

“On June 28, 2021,” the statement reads, “Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’ This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

“NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting,” the NSA statement concludes.

Carlson said that the statement “comes with this non sequitur, in part, quote, ‘Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the agency.’ Okay, glad to know.

“But the question remains, did the Biden administration read my personal emails? That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials when we spoke to them about 20 minutes ago in a very heated conversation. Did you read my emails? And again, they refuse to say, again and again. And then they refused even to explain why they couldn’t answer that simple question. ‘We can’t tell you and we won’t tell you why we can’t tell you,'” Carlson relayed.

“And the message is clear,” he said, “we can do whatever we want. We can read your personal texts, we can read your personal emails, we can send veiled threats your way to brush you back if we don’t like your politics, we can do anything. We are our own country. And there’s literally nothing you can do about it. We’re in charge, you’re not.”

Carlson concluded the segment by saying, “Orwellian does not begin to describe the experience, it was like living in China. But we should get used to it. Now that the Biden administration has classified tens of millions of patriotic Americans, the kind who served in the military and fly flags in front of their homes, as potential domestic terrorists white supremacist saboteurs, we’re gonna see a whole lot more of this kind of thing. A whole lot more.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, while aboard Air Force One, responded to Carlson’s accusations by dodging a reporter’s question on the matter.

“Well, the NSA is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are trying, attempting to do us harm on foreign soil. So, that is their purview. But beyond that, I would point you to the intelligence community.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

