“The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that,” Tucker told his massive Fox News audience last night.

It’s pretty clear that the left is afraid of Tucker Carlson and will stop at nothing to shut him down.

Imagine being a patriotic taxpayer and being told that your money is being used to censor and silence truth-tellers. Sadly, you don’t have to imagine it; it’s happening! Our tax dollars are funding weaponized intelligence agencies determined to muzzle people who go against the leftist agenda. Unfortunately, Democrats cannot allow an open, honest, and fair outlet to remain, as transparency would do them in.

On his Monday night show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that the National Security Agency (NSA) is spying on him and reading confidential texts and emails to try and take his show off the air.

“The war on terror, now ongoing for 20 years, has pivoted in its aims. The war on terror is now being waged against American citizens, opponents of the regime,” Tucker explained.

There’s nothing funny about a national intelligence agency spying on America’s top-rated political commentator. But, somehow, the never-at-a-loss for words, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was able to make light of a deadly serious issue.

I just sent a message to the NSA. pic.twitter.com/e5N6RRYNKA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 30, 2021

