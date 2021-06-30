https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nsa-responds-to-tucker-carlson/
A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg
— NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021
NSA disabled replies to their tweet so no one can comment.
Tucker responds tonight…
Tucker addresses Psaki’s refusal to deny his claim the NSA is spying on him in order to “intimidate” his show and discusses his “very heated” phone call earlier today with top NSA officials in which they refused to say whether or not they read his personal communications: pic.twitter.com/BMiFzbg92t
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2021
Here’s the Tucker clip from last night — 600+ comments on CFP