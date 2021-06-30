http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/MrYWK38RSpk/nsa-vs-tucker-an-update.php

Just before his show was aired last night, the NSA issued a statement responding to Tucker Carlson’s charge that the agency is monitoring his electronic communications. As anyone familiar with the ways of Washington knows, however, the NSA statement requires close reading. Techno Fog gives it a close reading and concludes:

Those who look closely will see something else: that the NSA, while stating that Tucker “has never been an intelligence target,” does not categorically deny having his electronic communications. Something is up.

The NSA statement is below. Despite its tenor, Mr. Fog finds the statement to be ambiguous.

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

Just for good measure, the psickening Jen Psaki contributed her own bafflegab to the story (included at 1:15 in the video below). Her comments represent a classic Washington non-denial. She seems to be toying with us. As I say, psickening.

Whistleblower to Tucker: You’re being monitored pic.twitter.com/BLTn9iKaQx — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

