https://thepostmillennial.com/egyptian-migrant-beaten-by-pride-parade-attendees-thought-he-was-going-to-die?utm_campaign=64469

The victim of a beating at the hands of Pride Parade attendees in Washington Square Park this weekend told the media that he thought he’d die that night.

As explained by the New York Post: 65-year-old Egyptian immigrant Nader Hassaneen came out of retirement from being a street vendor back on Sunday, to help a friend of his son. The food cart worker was severely beaten at some time before 11 PM Sunday evening, on the grounds of an accusation by a “Pride Parade” crowd that he made a hateful slur.

“I would never do that. I don’t have a problem with them, I know it was their parade. It was their day. They came out to have fun and enjoy themselves.”

Rioters at a NYC Pride event assaulted a food cart operator. He (in the neon green shirt) was left bloodied on the ground. pic.twitter.com/MdfAnRW8BT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

It’s noted that the park area in question has a reputation for being a seedy part of town.

Hassaneen explained to The Post that what happened that night was a woman yanked an American flag off his cart and demanded a Pride flag be flown instead. He told the woman not to do that to his cart. His friend said the same.

The woman seemingly didn’t like the response, as after that is when the assaulted food vendor recalls her throwing hot sauce, and then the violence started. It left Nader with blood on his face, a damaged lip, and cuts on his head.

“I have a broken nose. They say I might need surgery,” Hassaneen said. “When I saw the blood in my cap and I was bleeding from my nose, I thought I was going to bleed to death.”

The Egyptian immigrant said he was “scared” that so many people were “coming” at him all at once.

While eight people were arrested for their behaviors that night with regards to police-related obstructions, The Post says nobody as of yet has been arrested for the assault against the food vendor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

