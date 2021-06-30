http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/C1IKkcZNDDM/

Widely read and much-feared scoop hound joined the Post in 1998

Keith Kelly, the widely read and much-feared media reporter and columnist for the New York Post, is planning to retire on July 23 after more than two decades at the tabloid, according to an individual with knowledge of his plans.

Since joining the Post in 1998 after stints at Magazine Week, Advertising Age and the New York Daily News, Kelly has been a key figure breaking scoops on the media beat — which he once compared to “patrolling a small town. You’ve got to get to know who the good guys are (and) who the bad guys are.”

