The New York City mayoral primary ran into some serious problems, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is questioning the legitimacy of last week’s election:

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who have spotted a sudden suspension of a certain narrative:

Weird how that works, isn’t it?

As we noted in a previous story, “stop the steal” isn’t a bad thing if a Democrat does it.

