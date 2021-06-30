Ohio Papa John’s Employee Shoots and Kills Armed Robber

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ohio-papa-johns-employee-shoots-and-kills-armed-robber/

Last week a legally armed Papa John’s employee shot and killed a man who attempted to rob the store.

The other suspect is still at large, Clark County Sheriff’s Major Chris Clark told Fox News.

“They came running in with weapons and tried to rob us. … One’s shot and wounded on the floor, one of them ran out,” an employee told a 911 dispatcher after the shooting, according to WHIO-TV. “They had weapons, the one had a big crowbar and the other one looked like a knife and they were sprinting toward us.”

According to Dayton Daily News, the Papa John’s employee who shot the suspect told police that he was a lawful concealed carrier.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as 21-year-old Gage Melton, according to the local newspaper.

In January Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an expanded stand your ground law which says “a person has no duty to retreat before using force in self-defense, defense of another, or defense of that person’s residence if that person is in a place in which the person lawfully has a right to be.”

Big League Politics has previously reported on various armed civilians stopping crime, including Jack Wilson, the hero who stopped an attempted mass shooting in the Fort-Worth area of Texas.

"The survivor, Evan Todd, cited the example of Jack Wilson's heroics at the Freeway Church of Christ near Fort Worth, Texas, where he stopped a potential mass shooting from taking place. Todd was allegedly the last person to speak to the two Columbine murderers before they committed suicide. "I stared down the barrel of a gun at Columbine, where 13 people were murdered and almost 30 wounded," Todd tweeted. "I wished then and now that we had a Jack Wilson that fateful day. The world would be a better place if there were more men and women like Jack Wilson."

As the saying goes, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun!”

