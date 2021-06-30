Ohio Papa John’s Employee Shoots and Kills Armed Robber

Posted by | Jun 30, 2021 | , | 0 |

Ohio Papa John’s Employee Shoots and Kills Armed Robber

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ohio-papa-johns-employee-shoots-and-kills-armed-robber/

Jun 29, 2021

Last week a legally armed Papa John’s employee shot and killed a man who attempted to rob the store.

The other suspect is still at large, Clark County Sheriff’s Major Chris Clark told Fox News.

“They came running in with weapons and tried to rob us. … One’s shot and wounded on the floor, one of them ran out,” an employee told a 911 dispatcher after the shooting, according to WHIO-TV. “They had weapons, the one had a big crowbar and the other one looked like a knife and they were sprinting toward us.”

According to Dayton Daily News, the Papa John’s employee who shot the suspect told police that he was a lawful concealed carrier.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as 21-year-old Gage Melton, according to the local newspaper.

In January Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an expanded stand your ground law which says “a person has no duty to retreat before using force in self-defense, defense of another, or defense of that person’s residence if that person is in a place in which the person lawfully has a right to be.”

Conceal carry permit holders around the country have had a great track record, with countless examples from a variety of places.
Big League Politics has previously reported on various armed civilians stopping crime, including Jack Wilson, the hero who stopped an attempted mass shooting in the Fort-Worth area of Texas.

“The survivor, Evan Todd, cited the example of Jack Wilson’s heroics at the Freeway Church of Christ near Fort Worth, Texas, where he stopped a potential mass shooting from taking place.

Todd was the first student to be wounded during this shooting rampage that claimed the lives of 13 people. He was allegedly the last person to speak to the two Columbine murderers before they committed suicide.This experience taught Todd the importance of having school security in order to protect students, teachers, and staff.

“I stared down the barrel of a gun at Columbine, where 13 people were murdered and almost 30 wounded,” Todd tweeted.  “I wished then and now that we had a Jack Wilson that fateful day. The world would be a better place if there were more men and women like Jack Wilson.”

More on that can be found here.

As the saying goes, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun!”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Matthew Burke

Related Posts

The Ohio Brawler Taking On the Feds: Attorney Thomas Renz Needs Your Help

The Ohio Brawler Taking On the Feds: Attorney Thomas Renz Needs Your Help

June 21, 2021

Heck of a Job on Border Security, Kamala

Heck of a Job on Border Security, Kamala

June 16, 2021

Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney: Joe Biden is Lying About Systemic Racism in the Military: ‘This Is All Made Up!’

Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney: Joe Biden is Lying About Systemic Racism in the Military: ‘This Is All Made Up!’

June 4, 2021

Clyburn: We Are ‘Trying‘ to Punish Trump for His Crimes with 1/6 Commission

Clyburn: We Are ‘Trying‘ to Punish Trump for His Crimes with 1/6 Commission

June 18, 2021

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.