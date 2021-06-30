https://www.oann.com/olympics-samoa-caretaker-govt-pulls-team-from-tokyo-games-radio-new-zealand/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-samoa-caretaker-govt-pulls-team-from-tokyo-games-radio-new-zealand



People walk past a sign advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during the opening of the IBC/MPC media center at Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center in Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch People walk past a sign advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during the opening of the IBC/MPC media center at Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center in Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

July 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Samoa’s caretaker government has pulled the country’s Olympics team from the Summer Games in Tokyo due to fears over Japan’s COVID-19 infection rate, Radio New Zealand reported on Thursday.

The team has not been officially notified, it added.

Samoa had already selected athletes from several sports including weightlifting, boxing, sailing and athletics, the report said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

