https://issuesinsights.com/2021/06/30/our-woke-pentagon-leaders-are-weakening-americas-defense/

One of the most disturbing developments to emerge from the Biden administration has been the Defense Department’s sudden embrace of Marxist Critical Race Theory – so-called ‘Woke’ ideology. It’s a clear and present danger to our national security and should be halted immediately.

Even West Point, the Army’s elite university where tomorrow’s generals are educated, isn’t immune to the Woke disease. Soon-to-be Army second lieutenants are being indoctrinated with Marxist-based Woke ideology.

You can thank Commander in Chief Joe Biden and his Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley for this. Milley, an Ivy League grad, has aggressively shifted the military toward the political left by compelling officers to push racist CRT ideas down conscripts’ and officers’ throats.

“The United States Military Academy is a university. And it is important that we train, and we understand – and I want to understand white rage. And I’m white, and I want to understand it,” Milley said in recent remarks before Congress. “So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.”

He added: “I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read – I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin – that doesn’t make me a communist.”

He’s right about that. But embracing their ideas and putting them into practice, and CRT is definitely Marxist, does make you a communist or a Marxist ― or, at the very least, a willing tool of the same.

“That (CRT) was started at Harvard Law School years ago,” Milley went on. “And it proposed that there were laws in the United States, antebellum laws prior to the Civil War, that led to a power differential with African-Americans, that were three-quarters of a human being, when this country was formed.”

In fact, Milley’s responses to the legitimate concerns by members of Congress over his defense of the extreme left course he has charted for the military have been both disingenuous and historically ignorant.

Take just one part of his argument: The “three-quarters of a human being” argument, intended to slag the founders of our nation as vile racists.

Sadly, slavery is as old as civilization itself. But as North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson recently reminded journalists, who are just as ignorant as Milley:

“The Three-fifths Compromise was put into our Constitution to limit the power of slaveholding states in this nation. The slaveholding states wanted to count their slaves as whole individuals for the purpose of having a population count that would give them control of our federal government. The Three-fifths Compromise prevented that.”

As for Milley’s comment about the CRT idea emerging from Harvard, as if that were a commendable thing, is laughable. More awful radical ideas have emerged from Harvard Law than perhaps from any other institution in America over the past 40 years.

And there’s a whole generation of military leaders who, apparently, embrace this dangerous thinking. So welcome to our new woke military. Gone is the old idea of advancement on merit and ability. Race and gender now count more. Who will want to serve in this military? Who’ll want to lead?

This didn’t happen overnight.

“Throughout world history, whatever comes next after a military purge is never good,” Ret. Gen. Paul Vallely wrote in 2014, after releasing a list of 197 high level military officials sacked by the Obama administration for their political beliefs. “If this continues, what is the U.S. military going to look like in a few years?”

With President Barack Obama’s vice president now commander in chief, maybe we’re finding out.

Biden wants to reduce real growth in the Defense budget, even as the U.S. Navy is fast being eclipsed by China’s ship-building binge, Russia is once again rattling sabers, the U.S.’ next generation F-35 joint-strike fighter is plagued with problems, the Navy has issues with dysfunctional and costly submarines, and just one in four young Americans now can qualify to serve in the military.

These are serious problems. “White supremacy” and inequality are not, except within the race-obsessed Democratic Party. Nor is global warming, which the Joint Chiefs called the “greatest threat” America faces, something the military should be worried about.

CRT is the most divisive, anti-American ideology since Cold War Communism. It not only shouldn’t be used as a template for training soldiers, it should be removed entirely from all public education curricula, except as an example of the awful failures of Marxism.

J.D. Vance, the author of the best-selling and critically acclaimed “Hillbilly Elegy,” said it simply and eloquently in two succinct but powerful tweets:

“I personally would like American generals to read less about ‘white rage’ (whatever that is) and more about ‘not losing wars.’ “

“What I find so enraging about the Joint Chiefs’ pandering on progressive wokeness is that they know damn well the geography and politics of who dies in American wars. The conservative Americans you trash are disproportionately bleeding for this country.”

Dead on. If our next war is fought not by patriotic Americans who love their county, but by angry people with deep racial grievances and guilty social justice warriors who think they live in an unjust dystopia, our nation and the world will be in big trouble. And don’t kid yourself. So will you.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

,

Will You Help Us In The Fight For Free Speech? Issues & Insights was founded by seasoned journalists of the IBD Editorials page. Our mission is to provide timely, fact-based reporting and deeply informed analysis on the news of the day — without fear or favor. We’re doing this on a voluntary basis because we believe in a free press, and because we aren’t afraid to tell the truth, even if it means being targeted by the left. Revenue from ads on the site help, but your support will truly make a difference in keeping our mission going. If you like what you see, feel free to visit our Donations Page by clicking here. And be sure to tell your friends!

Related Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

