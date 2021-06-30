https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/30/paging-merrick-garland-dont-look-now-but-theres-some-shady-stuff-going-down-in-the-california-recall-election/

Since Attorney General Merrick Garland is investigating Georgia over its new voting law, might he possibly be interested in the shady stuff going down in California courtesy of the state’s Dem governor and the Dem-controlled state legislature?

The latest is that Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a bill that will move up the date of the recall election:

BREAKING: @GavinNewsom also signs bill allowing the recall election date to be moved up. If state officials act quickly, we could know date of the recall election by Friday. — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) June 29, 2021

And Republicans are crying foul:

California Republicans say Democrats are acting unfairly by passing a bill aimed at moving up Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall date. It would allow the recall to proceed at least 30 days earlier than under existing state law.https://t.co/YzaGqJzjOV — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 29, 2021

But it’s worse than that. . .

Team Newsom made a filing mistake and now he’s at risk of having his party identification — Democrat — left off the recall ballot:

Thanks to a filing mistake, @GavinNewsom is at risk of being listed without a party preference on the upcoming recall ballot. His handpicked SOS is denying his request to fix the error, now the two are headed to court. Story TK @CourthouseNews #RecallNewsom — Nick Cahill (@NickCahill_5) June 29, 2021

Newsom is suing his handpicked Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, to force her to make the change:

Gavin Newsom sues Secretary of State Shirley Weber — whom he appointed to the position just months ago — for refusing to correct his lawyers’ filing mistake that could result in his name appearing on the recall ballot without “Democratic Party” listed https://t.co/jK57uebV7b — CalMatters (@CalMatters) June 29, 2021

But she’s pushing back. Hard:

“What can they do? Not invite me to lunch?”

Gov @GavinNewsom is suing the Sec of State he appointed a few months ago. He shouldn’t expect Shirley Weber to blink. ICYMI: @DrWeber4CA will be in middle of CA #Recall – and afraid of no one https://t.co/W4TFHdqTYT via @sfchronicle — Joe Garofoli (@joegarofoli) June 29, 2021

“I took the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution,” Weber said. This means she thinks Newsom is attacking the Constitution:

In response to @CAgovernor‘s lawsuit against @CASOSvote, Shirley Weber says she’s following the law by refusing to correct a filing which will not designate his party preference on this year’s recall ballot. “I took the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/SAiHPSXWJj — Inside the Issues (@IssuesOn1) June 29, 2021

Over to you, Mr. Attorney General:

The last week was a doozy for Gov Newsom’s recall fight. He sued the SoS that he appointed just weeks ago _and_ also raised $2,050,000 over the past 7 days while his opponents raised $0 in the same time period. Keep up with recall election news at https://t.co/v1pDRb0Fm6 — Jeremia Kimelman (@jeremiak) June 29, 2021

Gov. Newsom is attacking democracy. Will Dems — other than Shirley Weber — do anything about it?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

