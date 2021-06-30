https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/30/pbs-newss-yamiche-alcindor-wants-you-to-celebrate-nikole-hannah-jones-being-granted-tenure-by-buying-her-books/

As Twitchy reported last week, 1619 Project creator and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones issued an ultimatum to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, saying through her lawyers that she would not accept a teaching position at the university without being granted tenure. Well, it looks like the UNC board has caved and is giving Hannah-Jones everything she demanded: a tenured professorship.

UNC board approves tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones after uproar over hiring her as professor without the job protection https://t.co/wQk5pTbYFL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 30, 2021

PBS News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor thinks everyone should celebrate Hannah-Jones “getting what she deserves” by … buying her books?

Celebrate @nhannahjones getting what she deserves by buying these #1619Project books. I’ve ordered enough for a generation. https://t.co/8RBtG92Cte — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 30, 2021

No — Johnnygalt22 (@Johnnygalt221) June 30, 2021

I certainly my have no problem with partisan media; it has a long, storied, and important role in American history. But is it too much to ask that reporters whose salaries are *paid by the taxpayers* refrain from taking stands on the political & cultural issues of the day? pic.twitter.com/BvdvzSkwss — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 30, 2021

You are not a journalist https://t.co/W30cEqRqoI — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) June 30, 2021

Oooooh. New fiction!!! That’s always an exciting time on the bookshelves.

🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Ed P 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎶🏒🐶🍻 (@eddie_pietro) June 30, 2021

Sorry sister, I won’t be wasting my money buying this trash. If you all really hate America as much as your actions suggest perhaps you could have the decency and come right out and say it! https://t.co/VNpn8GbobI — NotAlwaysFitToPrint (@Applgasm_Apps) June 30, 2021

Alcindor never tried to hide it, but now she’s just flaunting her bias.

Related:

‘What more needs to be said?’ PBS journo Yamiche Alcindor can’t understand how UNC could deny tenure to ‘hard truth’ teller Nikole Hannah-Jones https://t.co/yMAmbv9wQy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

