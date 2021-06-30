https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/30/pbs-newss-yamiche-alcindor-wants-you-to-celebrate-nikole-hannah-jones-being-granted-tenure-by-buying-her-books/

As Twitchy reported last week, 1619 Project creator and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones issued an ultimatum to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, saying through her lawyers that she would not accept a teaching position at the university without being granted tenure. Well, it looks like the UNC board has caved and is giving Hannah-Jones everything she demanded: a tenured professorship.

PBS News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor thinks everyone should celebrate Hannah-Jones “getting what she deserves” by … buying her books?

Alcindor never tried to hide it, but now she’s just flaunting her bias.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...