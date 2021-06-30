https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-names-gop-rep-cheney-member-select-committee-investigate-jan-6-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the newly formed select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot.

Cheney, of Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, were the only Republicans members to vote in favor of the legislation setting up the committee, which passed the Democratic-led House in a 222-190 vote.

The Republican conference recently voted for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney as conference chair. Cheney and Kinzinger have been an outspoken critic of former President Trump.

“It had been our hope to establish a bipartisan, independent National Commission, but there is no prospect for that Commission at this time,” Pelosi said Thursday. “Yesterday, the House established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Today, I am proud to name Members who will patriotically honor our oath and our responsibility to the American people: to seek the truth.”

Pelosi also announced that she had appointed the following members to the committee, in addition to Cheney:

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran and member of Armed Services and Homeland Security committees.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of Homeland Security Committee.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, member of Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chair of Committee on House Administration.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, member of House Administration and Appropriations Committees.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, member of Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

Additional committee members are expected to be named in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

