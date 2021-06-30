https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/unhinged-letter-from-pelosi/
Full letter from Speaker Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/bDCFFQXu3w
Pelosi calls for a vote on the Select Committee to investigate January 6.
.@SpeakerPelosi to colleagues re 1/6 select committee vote:“It is with sadness in not having a bipartisan 9/11-type Commission, with allegiance to our oath to the Constitution and with respect for the patriotism of House Members that I request your vote for the Select Committee.”
