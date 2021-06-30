http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/vnbEcxCkvc8/phylicia-rashad-comes-out-swinging-for-bill-cosby-a-terrible-wrong-is-being-righted-a-miscarriage-of-justice-is-corrected
Claire Huxtable has come out swinging. Actress Phylicia Rashad, who defended Bill Cosby in this very column a few years ago, has expressed her support for her friend and former co-star on The Cosby Show.
I may not completely agree with Rashad, but I love that she stands by her friend no matter what. She got into a lot of trouble when she told me what she thought originally. God bless her.
She adds: “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”
FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c
— Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021