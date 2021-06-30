https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/police-ambushed-on-peachtree-street-in-altanta/

Posted by Kane on June 30, 2021 3:48 pm

The Atlanta Police officer who was shot after responding to a shots fired call at an apartment building on Peachtree Street NE, is alert and talking with police and family at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Two APD officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Solace on Peachtree Apartments. The officers were immediately approached with gunfire, as soon as the elevator door opened on the 8th floor of the building.

