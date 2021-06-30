https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/06/30/president-trump-reacts-to-new-yorks-disaster-election-n2591818

The New York mayoral election and vote tallying is a total disaster. Election officials included test ballots in the official count, totaling 135,000, and threw the entire counting process into complete disarray. 

President Trump is responding to the situation and calling for the election the be redone. 

“Just like in the 2020 Presidential Election, it was announced overnight in New York City that vast irregularities and mistakes were made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, may not win the race. The fact is, based on what has happened, nobody will ever know who really won,” Trump released in a statement Wednesday morning. “The Presidential Race was a Scam and a Hoax with numbers and results being found that are massive, shocking, and determinative. Watch the mess you are about to see in New York City, it will go on forever. They should close the books and do it all over again, the old-fashioned way, when we had results that were accurate and meaningful.” 

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams is condemning the process but also criticized President Trump for questioning election results back in November 2020. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...