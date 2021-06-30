https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/president-trump-says-herschel-walker-will-enter-us-senate-race-georgia/

President Trump told the hosts at the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Tuesday that he thinks former football great Herschel Walker will enter the US Senate race in Georgia as a Republican.

The Daily Caller reported:

Former President Donald Trump said football legend Herschel Walker told him that he would run for Georgia’s Senate seat in 2022 on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show Tuesday. “He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said on the show. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. They love him in Georgia.” TRENDING: President Trump’s Alabama Rally Cancelled Just Days Before His July 3rd Speech — Park Commissioner Cancels the Event After 45th President Was Invited as Guest Speaker “He was the greatest running back in the history of the state,” Trump said. “He is one of the best in the history of the country.” “I think he’d win,” he added. “I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. Beating him would be very tough. And I think he’s going to run.”

Herschel Walker teased a US Senate run back in April on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Back in March, President Trump released a statement urging his friend and former NFL great Herschel Walker to mount a bid run for US Senator from the state of Georgia.

President Trump: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Herschel Walker would be an excellent candidate for US Senator.

During their discussion Herschel Walker told Maria Bartiromo how proud he was to represent America in the 1992 Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, France. Herschel said it was difficult to understand some of the current athletes who represent America at the Olympics while attacking America at the same time.

At the end of the interview Herschel shared this with Maria about a possible Senate run, “Stay tuned. It’s going to be exciting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

