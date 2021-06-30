Former President Donald Trump is calling on Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to resign.

The 45th president made his case in a tweemail on Wednesday, echoing experts from a book claiming Milley clashed with Trump over the handling of the racial justice protests last summer and a viral moment last week when the general defended the teaching of critical race theory in military institutions during a hearing.

“Gen. Milley ought to resign, and be replaced with someone who is actually willing to defend our Military from the Leftist Radicals who hate our Country and our Flag,” Trump said.

He referred to Milley speaking out after reports suggested the National Guard and police removed Black Lives Matter protesters from Lafayette Square so the 45th president could pose for a photograph, saying he should not have been present in an “environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

The Interior Department’s inspector general determined the park was not cleared to make way for the president’s appearance but rather to install new anti-scale fencing, according to a report released on June 8, 2021.

TRUMP BASHES ‘WOKE GENERALS’

“When Black Lives Matter rioters were threatening to destroy Washington, D.C., he practically begged me not to send in the military to stop the riots,” Trump said. “Milley later issued an embarrassing and groveling apology for walking at my side to St. John’s Church, which far-left rioters almost burned to the ground the day before.”

“Instead of denouncing the rioters, he denounced himself — a humiliation for our Military. A year later even the Fake News had to admit that their Lafayette Square narrative was a giant lie. Milley, once again, looked like a fool,” the former president added.

On Monday, an excerpt from The Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s book Frankly, We Did Win This Election said Trump and Milley sparred in a briefing room over how to handle riots in Washington, D.C., last summer.

“I said you’re in f****** charge!” Trump shouted at Milley, according to the book.

“Well, I’m not in charge!” the general responded, as Bender would tell it. “Goddamnit. There’s a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform him of my legal responsibilities?” the military leader continued.

Trump called the exchange “Fake News” that Milley “made-up.”

“Now, in yet another desperate ploy to impress the Radical Left and keep his job, Milley made-up a false story that he yelled at me in the Situation Room,” Trump said. “This is totally Fake News. If he had displayed such disrespect for his Commander-in-Chief I would have fired him immediately.”

Earlier in the month, Milley drew scorn from conservatives during a congressional hearing in which the general addressed inquiries from Republicans to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin regarding this year’s “stand-down” order to address extremism in the military and how the Defense Department should “think about critical race theory.”

“I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin,” Milley said. “That doesn’t make me a communist. So, what is wrong with understanding … the country which we are here to defend?”

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” he continued, adding the military should be “widely read” on theories, including race-based curriculum.

Trump called the remarks “anti-American propaganda.”

“To further ingratiate himself with Biden, progressive Media, and the Radical Left, Milley went to Congress and actually defended Critical Race Theory being shoved down the throats of our soldiers,” the president said on Wednesday. “This Marxist, racist anti-American propaganda has no place in our Military — I banned these training programs, now Biden and the Pentagon have resumed them. As soon as possible, Congress must defund this racist indoctrination.”