A vigil was held over the weekend in memory of two 22-week premature twins who passed away after a hospital refused their mother’s pleas for help and denied them lifesaving care.

According to Life News, Emery and Elliot Finnefrock were born at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio in June of 2017. Although the precious twin boys were born alive and breathing and their mother, Amanda Finnefrock, begged their care team to give medical intervention, they were left to die by hospital staff.

Pro-life organization Created Equal recounts Emery and Elliot’s story:

Pregnant with twins, Amanda entered Riverside Methodist Hospital in June of 2017 at 22 weeks and 2 days in her pregnancy after experiencing bleeding. Riverside staff informed her that if the boys were delivered before 22 weeks and 5 days, there would be no attempt to resuscitate. Twins Emery and Elliot were born three days later, at 22 weeks and 5 days. Emery survived for 45 minutes after his birth. A neonatal doctor put Emery under a heat lamp, but there was neither assessment of nor assistance given to him. Elliot, born second, was much larger. He survived for over two hours while assessment and assistance were denied in spite of Amanda’s cries for help. When Amanda left the hospital, she said the staff treated her as if her sons were stillborn instead of born alive.

Amanda told her sons’ full story in a statement released not long after their deaths.

The vigil, which took place on Sunday, June 27, honored the lives of Emery and Elliot and raised support for state Senate Bill 151. If passed, the bill will guarantee that premature babies born as early as 21 weeks, even with disabilities, will not be denied lifesaving care.

“This event is to celebrate Emery and Elliot’s 4th birthday and celebrate their life and the change I am currently working on Senate Bill 151. We would like to honor all babies lost due to euthanasia, we will have speakers and prayers,” Amanda said in a description of the vigil on Facebook.

Not long after the boys’ heartbreaking deaths, Created Equal worked to expose the abominable treatment of the Finnefrock family by Riverside Methodist. The group created a video in which Amanda Finnefrock shared her story and called for a federal investigation into the hospital’s actions.

Last year, Created Equal learned that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did in fact launch an investigation into the Finnefrock’s case, but their video updates were reportedly censored by YouTube, Vimeo.

“What happened to Emery and Elliot at Riverside Methodist Hospital is an abomination,” said Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal, according to Life News. “Ohio law rightly protects unwanted babies from being killed by abortion at 20 weeks. We must also protect wanted babies from death by neglect at older ages. Our legislators must pass SB 151 so that what happened to the Finnefrock family never occurs again in our great state!”

Thanks to incredible advances in neonatal medicine, babies like Emery and Elliot are very frequently able to be saved and go on to live healthy lives.

A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a growing number of premature infants are surviving at 22 weeks of pregnancy, Life News notes.

There is simply no reason whatsoever for medical care providers to neglect children like Emery and Elliot. These boys should be alive in their mother and father’s arms today!

