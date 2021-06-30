https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/560865-new-york-prosecutors-probing-cash-bonuses-paid-to-trump-organization

Prosecutors in New York are reportedly looking into cash bonuses given to Trump Organization employees as part of their probe into whether the company paid taxes on benefits given to some members of its staff.

CNN reported that the scrutiny of cash payments is part of investigators’ inquiry into whether executives at the organization failed to pay suitable taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is not apparent, however, who received the bonuses or how much they were worth, CNN noted.

The offices of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) have been probing the Trump Organization and its employees for possible tax-related misconduct. Charges in the investigation, according to CNN, could come as soon as this week.

The new reporting from CNN comes after New York attorney Ronald Fischetti, who is representing former President Donald Trump, said in an interview that Vance’s office told him it is currently considering charges against the Trump Organization and individual employees for allegedly not paying taxes on company benefits, and not charges on hush money allegations or potential fraud regarding property valuations.

He also contended that Vance’s team said Trump will not be charged when the first indictments are brought down.

Lawyers for Trump and the organization reportedly met with prosecutors last Thursday and Monday in a fourth-quarter effort to urge prosecutors not to charge the company.

The Trump Organization’s longtime CFO Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergThe Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril Trump lawyer says New York DA considering charges related to employee perks Trump lashes out at NY prosecutors as his lawyers argue against criminal charges MORE could also face charges as part of Vance’s probe. He is reportedly under scrutiny for his connection to benefits received from the company, including car leases, apartment rent and private school tuition totaling thousands of dollars for one of his grandchildren.

Prosecutors have tried to persuade Weisselberg to cooperate with the investigation, but his lawyers recently said he would not be of assistance, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization and former President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race MORE for comment.

