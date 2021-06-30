https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/30/psychos-ohio-democrats-lose-it-when-representative-proposes-amendment-to-ban-biological-males-from-girls-sports-teams/

The bill under discussion in the Ohio legislature is meant to allow intercollegiate athletes to earn compensation from their name, image, or
likeness. Rep. Jena Powell proposed an amendment banning biological males from competing on girls’ sports teams, and Democrats in the House of Representatives lost it, pounding on their desks and shouting. At first, we thought it was the House Speaker’s gavel, but no, it’s soon pretty clear that’s it’s not.

