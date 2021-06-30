https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/560863-putin-says-us-reconnaissance-aircraft-was-involved-in-warning

Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich PutinMeghan McCain suggests Olympian turning away from flag gives Putin propaganda Administration to release attribution for Microsoft vulnerabilities in ‘coming weeks’ Report estimates major cyberattack could cost more than recovering from natural disasters MORE is claiming that a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft was present along with a British Royal Navy destroyer during the Black Sea incident last week when Russia said it fired warning shots as the U.K. ship traveled in disputed waters near Crimea.

During a live call-in show Wednesday, Putin said the incident was a “provocation” to test Moscow, adding that the U.S. aircraft was there to apparently monitor Russia’s response to the presence of the British ship, according to The Associated Press.

Last Wednesday, Russia’s defense ministry said that it had “warned in advance that weapons would be used” if the U.K.’s HMS Defender entered into Russian-claimed waters, adding that it fired warning shots to ward off the ship around Russia’s main naval base near Crimea.

However, the U.K. quickly denied the Russian account, saying that it was traveling in Ukrainian waters.

While Russia recognizes Crimea and its surrounding waters as its own since its 2014 annexation, the U.K., the U.S. and much of the international community still consider Crimea as part of Ukraine.

The AP reported that Putin on Wednesday expressed doubt when asked if last week’s incident could have sparked war, arguing that the Western countries would not have been able to come out as the winners, even if Russia had sunk the U.K. ship.

The Hill has reached out to the Pentagon for comment on Putin’s claim of U.S. involvement in last week’s incident.

A day after Russia said it had fired warning shots, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the country would bomb British vessels should they enter the disputed waters in the Black Sea again.

“We can appeal to common sense, demand respect for international law, and if that doesn’t work, we can bomb,” Ryabkov told Russian media, according to Reuters.

On Friday, the Russian military launched drills in the Mediterranean Sea amid the tensions with the U.K.

The drills, which included two MiG-31 fighter jets that can carry hypersonic missiles going after targets from a Russian airbase in Syria, began as a British carrier strike group was present in the area.

