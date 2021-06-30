https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/30/really-any-msm-fact-checkers-want-to-tackle-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoots-latest-claim-about-her-city/

The Democrats have been ramping up their effort to create some alternate realities after “defund the police” has backfired, as have Biden’s policies at the southern border. Meanwhile, in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot clearly hopes nobody has been paying attention to what’s been going on in her city:

There’s a whole lotta gaslighting going on there!

Dems are confident that to a large degree the media won’t challenge their ridiculous claims.

If any MSM outlet does fact-check Lightfoot’s comment there’s a good chance they’ll bend over backward to find a way to rate it “true.”

