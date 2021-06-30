https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/rep-ilhan-omar-accuses-her-jewish-colleagues-of-islamophobic-tropes-again-and-is-still-waiting-for-her-apology-by-the-way-video/

Remember this morning when Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, in an effort to walk back her recent comments to Jake Tapper, like about how she doesn’t regret likening the U.S. and Israel to terrorists and about how her Jewish colleagues don’t care about injustice, tweeted out a long thread about how she’s not antisemitic? How she has many Jewish friends (who happen to be anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic)? How she wasn’t actually saying the stuff that she said when she said it to Jake Tapper?

We were wondering how long we’d have to wait before she decided to walk back the walkback of the walkback of the walkback.

We didn’t have to wait very long at all:

Rep. @Ilhan: “I have apologized when I have felt that my words have offended, and it’s really important, right, as I’ve explained to my colleagues, they have engaged in Islamaphobic tropes. I have yet to receive an apology.” https://t.co/149w53X5nR pic.twitter.com/CUsEdFAPU8 — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2021

“Islamophobic tropes” has actually become a trope with Ilhan Omar. She loves to bust that out when she’s been backed into a corner despite having absolutely zero evidence to back it up. And on top of that, she wants an apology, as if she is the wronged party here.

Awful — Paulie (@TunnelRat98) June 30, 2021

Antisemitic piece of trash — Larry (@Larry_3000_) June 30, 2021

This woman is awful. https://t.co/1Ut1BfMFCM — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 30, 2021

She is an awful human being. Horrible. — The septic sceptic (@Teldra2) June 30, 2021

This woman is evil. https://t.co/BxsYWNaC47 — Raul Espejo (@respejo) June 30, 2021

It’s disgusting. It’s shameless. And it’s absolutely 100% on-brand for her.

She’s lying as usual. Her hatred for Jewish people and this country has crippled her — Dr Kenneth Hill (@Kenneth40708724) June 30, 2021

And Democrats and the media know it and don’t give a damn.

There is no accountability. Leadership is scared of her. There is no incentive for her to curb her anti Semitism. — Solomon Grundy (@Solomon_Grundys) June 30, 2021

