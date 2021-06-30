https://thinkamericana.com/rep-james-comer-declares-no-show-fauci-must-go/





Dr. Anthony Fauci was invited to testify before a House subcommittee on Tuesday, which he conveniently denied.

Now Rep. James Comer is joining other GOP members in calling for his resignation.





Fauci was not subpoenaed to appear thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not approving of the hearing and therefore refusing to hold a bipartisan hearing. Therefore he did not break the law by now showing. However, him showing would have only looked better on his behalf, as not showing up just paints him even shadier than we already believe him to be.

“He did not show up,” Comer said. “And I’ve been one of the Republicans that have been holding out prospects of his future.”

Newsmax reports:

Comer told guest host Eric Bolling he wanted to give Fauci a chance to testify “why his emails were vastly different than what he’s been telling the American public over the past year and a half.”

Fauci, Comer said, has never shied away from a camera prior to the release of his emails that showed he believed masks were not effective in preventing spread of COVID-19 while he was publicly saying they were.





“Unfortunately, he did not show up today, and I’m pretty disappointed,” Comer said. “I’m going to join the bandwagon of most of my Republican colleagues in saying that it’s time for Dr Fauci to go, and he should resign.”

Comer said those who did testify Tuesday showed that the likelihood that COVID originated from animals is “almost zero. That was proven today.”

“I didn’t know that there have been over 80,000 animals tested, and not a single animal showed up positive with COVID-19,” Comer added. “The only animals in the whole region of China that were not tested were the mice in the Wuhan lab. Now you tell me why they wouldn’t want to test the mice in the Wuhan lab.”

