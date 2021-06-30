https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/revised-count-shows-eric-adams-still-lead-nyc-democratic-mayoral?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The corrected and revised vote counts in New York City’s Democratic primaries for mayor shows Eric Adams still remains in the lead, albeit a smaller lead than previously reported.

The revision comes after the NYC Board of Elections posted incorrect preliminary vote counts, then removing them later that day. The incorrect preliminary results included 135,000 test ballots.

Adams, a former police captain and the current borough president of Brooklyn, leads former city Sanitation Commission leader Kathryn Garcia by 14,755 votes according to the Associated Press. Maya Wiley, an attorney for Mayor Bill DeBlasio, trails Garcia by 347 votes, a statistical tie.

The board issued an apology for the mistake, and insisted all future tallies in the ranked-choice balloting will be accurate. It has added additional checks and reviews before releasing new information to the public to further verify results.

There are still 125,000 absentee ballots that have not been counted, and the final results may not be published for several weeks. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in November.

