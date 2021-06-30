https://headlineusa.com/mcconnell-i-think-biden-is-a-first-rate-person/

(Headline USA) Back home in Kentucky on Tuesday to speak before the state’s Chamber of Commerce, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked during a question-and-answer session a seemingly uncomfortable hypothetical.

But his answer was not uncomfortable at all, according to NBC News.

He was asked: “You’re stranded on a desert island and you can only have one companion. Your choices are Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton or Jimmy Carter. Who do you choose?”

Rather than jump to his answer, he first eliminated two possibilities — the first and easiest was Jimmy Carter.

…article continued below – Advertisement –



“We can rule him out,” McConnell said, without explanation.

Next to be thrown off the island was Barack Obama.

“The only thing I didn’t like about him is he had a tendency to tell me to my face what I thought,” McConnell explained, “and one time I had to say, ‘Mr. President, really, that’s not what I think.’”

Then, skipping over Clinton, McConnell jumped to Biden, citing his previous working relationship with him as a U.S. Senator.

…article continued below – Advertisement –



“Biden and I did four bipartisan deals during the Obama administration,” he said. “I consider him a personal friend. I was the only Republican who went to his son Beau’s funeral, so that would be an easy choice. I think Biden is a first-rate person.”

Once you’re in Washington it must be easy to overlook pawing and sniffing women and children, cutting deals with foreign governments and businesses based on your political power, and destroying the country’s borders and values.

The swamp inside the beltway runs deep, indeed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

