https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/rip-former-defense-secretary-donald-rumsfeld-has-passed-away/

Two-time former secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld has died. He was 88.

May he rest in peace.

Praying for comfort for his family and loved ones.

