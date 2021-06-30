http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/u0pbfRcW_Qo/terrifying-exorcism-saw-woman-levitate-24422535

A middle aged woman began levitating during an exorcism with so much force the priests thought she would smash through the roof of the chapel.

The chilling story of two Catholic priests’ battle with the “possessed” Julia in the late 1980s was recounted on Ashley Flowers’ Supernatural podcast.

She explained how one of those in the room, Father Jacques tried to rid the supposed demon inside Julia by reading prayers in Latin.

Ashley said: “Julia starts speaking in Latin and Spanish-two languages she doesn’t speak.

“She starts thrashing in her seat, fighting with almost superhuman strength.

“These poor nuns are holding her down, but they are constantly being knocked to the ground.”







(Image: Getty)



The struggle continued for almost two hours with the priests, the other only called Father A, continuing to hold her down and repeating the prayers.

Father Jacques commanded the “demon” tell him their name and the day and hour of their departure.

Ashley said: “Just when they think they are getting somewhere, something unbelievable happens. Julia lifts from out of the chair and starts floating in mid air as in levitating.









“Apparently she rises with enough force that they think she might break through the literal ceiling of the chapel.”

The temperature in the chapel dropped to freezing and then rose to boiling point as Julia started to scream and writhe in pain.

They heard growls and snarls from across the room, but they couldn’t see anything.

Ashley continued: “Floating above all this chaos is Julia who is still hanging in mid-air.

“Everything feels like it’s building to a fever pitch then without warning it all just stops and father Jacques says Amen.”







(Image: Getty)



Three medical professionals were convinced Julia actually did have a demon inside of her.

They included psychiatrist Dr. Richard Gallagher worked with the Catholic Church to monitor the mental health of people seeking exorcisms.

The doctor turned from a rational skeptic to a true believer when he met Julia, who claimed she was the Queen of Satanism.

He said she changed “everything” he had ever known about science.

