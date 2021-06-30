https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/say-it-aint-so-chelsea-handler-reveals-that-wont-even-consider-dating-a-white-privileged-male-until-theres-been-a-collective-reckoning-video/

Bravo personality and Sirius XM host Andy Cohen recently asked Chelsea Handler what type of guy she’s interested in dating. She listed quite a few options: black, Asian, Latinx (she actually said “Latinx.”

But if you’re “a white privileged male who’s denying what’s happening,” don’t bother barking up her tree. She will reject all of your advances.

Until privileged white men are willing to have a collective reckoning and apologize for their sins, Officer Chelsea Handler is putting them on probation.

Who wouldn’t want to date a privileged woke white woman like her?

and yet 50 cent also dumped her ass https://t.co/oANFY0kMaZ — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 30, 2021

Guess she’s not as much of a catch as she thinks she is.

I’m sure white men are devastated by this development — Bill (@Wmos77) June 30, 2021

Absolutely devastated.

White Privileged Men everywhere celebrate. — thomas J (@rightgay27) June 30, 2021

On behalf of Privileged White Men I happily accept Ms. Handler’s rejection of us https://t.co/wJYm88gTaJ — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) June 30, 2021

