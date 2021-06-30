https://noqreport.com/2021/06/30/scientists-reveal-if-trump-was-for-a-covid-response-science-was-biased-against-it/

Promoted Content During one of the deadliest pandemics in recent times, the scientific community was forming health policy responses based in part on political bias against former President Trump. Such was the striking testimony from a recent House committee’s interview of scientists.

House Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis interviewed scientists on Tuesday regarding the origins of COVID-19 and on lessons from the pandemic response during a forum on Capitol Hill.

One of the scientists was Dr. Brett Giroir, who served under President Trump as the Assistant Health & Human Services Secretary for Health. He also led the administration’s COVID-19 testing efforts. Dr. Giroir and the other experts spoke about the need for government transparency and a full investigation into the Wuhan lab leak theory. Several Republican lawmakers, not on the special subcommittee, also voiced support for such a review. During the hearing, Dr. Giroir pointed out that there were a number of ‘controversies’ regarding the COVID response that arose because ‘Trump was a controversial figure.’

“But there was such bias against the president,” Dr. Giroir said, “That even thinking you were helping the president, you were excommunicated from the scientific community.”

“And I think that is a really important […]

