https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/30/shocker-politico-reports-that-many-of-kamala-harris-current-and-former-aides-as-well-biden-admin-officials-feel-treated-like-sht/

We take no pleasure in reporting Politico’s reporting on Kamala Harris’ trusty team:

We were kidding just then, of course. We revel in reporting like this. We live for reporting like this.

Oh, my!

More from Politico:

In interviews, 22 current and former vice presidential aides, administration officials and associates of Harris and Biden described a tense and at times dour office atmosphere. Aides and allies said [Harris’ chief of staff Tina] Flournoy, in an apparent effort to protect Harris, has instead created an insular environment where ideas are ignored or met with harsh dismissals and decisions are dragged out. Often, they said, she refuses to take responsibility for delicate issues and blames staffers for the negative results that ensue. While much of the ire is aimed at Harris’ chief, two administration officials said the VP herself also bears responsibility for the way her office is run. “It all starts at the top,” said one of the administration officials, who like others requested anonymity to be able to speak candidly about a sensitive matter. “People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” said another person with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—.”

But Kamala Harris always seems so warm and agreeable and approachable! Plus that adorable cackle of hers … it’s so endearing!

Color me shocked — one4sevenmoto (@muGz147) June 30, 2021

Wow you mean the person who couldn’t keep a campaign together long enough to make it to Iowa is having issues? Wouldn’t have guessed. https://t.co/utLT41qcIA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2021

If only the Biden people or voters had signs.. https://t.co/utLT41qcIA pic.twitter.com/QBLdhADLUI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2021

If only.

Remember when like 40+ Harris campaign staffers spoke on background about the disorganization and toxicity of her short-lived Presidential campaign? Feels like there might be a pattern here. https://t.co/1SGeg5pIoh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 30, 2021

Seems to be a pattern. https://t.co/2t3T7sJ82i — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2021

But a pattern would mean that this happens a lo— oh, we see.

‘Member the stories about how this WH is different and is a tightly run ship without divas and celebrity staffers? I member. https://t.co/m4OafSkRhH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2021

Like… I mean… who didn’t see this coming?! https://t.co/1gJ66lsgz1 — Will Upton (@wupton) June 30, 2021

Stevie Wonder?

The standard caveats about anonymously-sourced stories & DC backbiting/political BS always apply, they apply here just as they did to the Trump WH. But it’s worth noting that tales of the dysfunction of Kamala Harris’s political shop have been around for years and years. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 30, 2021

I know a California Dem, a very experienced and sober person, someone who doesn’t exaggerate or even talk to reporters to get “their angle” into the news, just puts their head down and does the work…and this person told me Harris’ office was just a nightmare to work in. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 30, 2021

It wasn’t about “abusive” behavior or whatnot, it’s not like Harris was tossing staplers around the office. Just no concerted effort or focus, no willingness to actually delegate to staff and trust them, low morale, and an overall sense of unearned arrogance at the top. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 30, 2021

Sounds about right, actually.

Narrator: It’s her. It’s most definitely her.

Tough break, Kam.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

