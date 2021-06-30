https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/special-memorial-for-dano/

Dan Overton

Born 11 January 1954 – Died 28 June 2021

At Walter Reed Hospital Wash DC, into a military family. Dan’s father retired as a MSgt in the US Air Force. Preceded in death by his by son and has one (1) living daughter.

And 6 grandchildren.

Dan married Christina from Pittsburgh, PA after meeting and wooing her on a chat line. They had been married 15 years at the time of his passing. Dan flew to Pennsylvania and brought Christina out to Las Vegas where they continued their courtship and eventually got married.

Dan entered the US Air Force in Nov 1973 and retired as a Master Sergeant with First Sergeant Diamond on 31 Dec 1993, having served 20 years and 1 month. Dan served as a Ground Radar Specialist Superintendent for his first 16 ½ years in such locations as the Philippines, Okinawa, and Alaska. Dan served his last 4 years in the military as First Sergeant for the Medical Squadron at Castle Air Force Base, CA.

CFP Nation respects you.

You have left your mark on America.

We love you, Dan.